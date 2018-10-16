Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers fall to No. 2 ranked Northwest Christian

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team had yet to lose a match in the 3A West Region entering an anticipated contest with No. 2 Northwest Christian.

Unfortunately, the 16th-ranked Lady Tigers saw their eight-match winning streak come to an end Monday night with a 3-0 setback (25-9, 25-11, 25-17).

“It opened our girls’ eyes to a few things,” said Academy head coach Bill McCord. “We have some work to do, but we have two more matches this week I have to focus on.”

The Lady Tigers had to bounce back and travel to No. 33 ranked Chino Valley Tuesday night and then host 25th-ranked Lee Williams at 6 p.m. Saturday.

But with that fact aside, Academy experienced an early taste of postseason volleyball.

“It’s good we get to play someone like that before playoffs,” McCord said. “Hopefully the loss doesn’t hurt us – they’re the No. 2 team. But it’s showing the girls some things we need to work on.”

While the Lady Tigers found a groove late in the match, it wasn’t enough against a talented set of hitters for the Lady Crusaders (14-0, 8-0).

“Those girls put the ball down hard,” McCord said. “Isabella (Anderson) normally hits the ball that hard, but she wasn’t able to against their blocking. They were very effective against us in that.”

Academy never held a lead all night, but showed great signs in the third set.

The Lady Tigers fell into an early 6-3 hole, but battled back to inch within two at 12-10.

It was as close as the set would get, but Northwest Christian did use its only timeout of the night with a 17-14 advantage.

“We tried to hang with them, but they’re a well-composed, well-coached team,” McCord said.