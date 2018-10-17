10 Things to Know for Today | October 17, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - PROBE INTO KHASHOGGI CASE FAR FROM OVER

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Turkey, where a newspaper detailed the alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in gruesome detail.

2 - 'NO, I THINK I'M HELPING PEOPLE'

In a wide-ranging interview the AP, Trump says he won't accept the blame if his party loses control of the House in November.

3 - WHERE MARIJUANA SALES ARE NOW LEGAL

At the stroke of midnight in Newfoundland, Canada became the largest country with a legal national pot marketplace.

4 - DEATH TOLL RISES AFTER HURRICANE MICHAEL

The category 4 storm killed at least 16 people in Florida, most of them in the panhandle. That's in addition to at least 10 deaths elsewhere across the South.

5 - CALIFORNIA COUNTY AT A CROSSROADS

The Latino and Asian population has doubled in Orange County, and many are looking to Democrats for leadership in the Republican stronghold.

6 - DEMOCRATS' NOT-SO-SECRET PLAN TO FIGHT MIDTERM MALAISE

Pastors are being asked to text congregants, the NAACP to use its wide reach with black voters and Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria are being encouraged to vote.

7 - AMERICA'S MOST FAMOUS PIMP DIES

Just days after wild celebrations for his 72nd birthday, Dennis Hof was found dead in one of his Nevada brothels.

8 - DEMOCRAT BREAKS OUT 'LYIN' TED' MONIKER

Beto O'Rourke lays into Ted Cruz, hoping to reverse polls that show him fading against the Republican incumbent in a Texas Senate race.

9 - TWISTERS ARE SPINNING UP FARTHER EAST IN US

A new study finds that tornado activity is shifting away from America's heartland and swirling more in Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee.

10 - DODGERS OUTLAST BREWERS IN EXTRA INNINGS

Cody Bellinger's RBI single in the 13th inning gives Los Angeles a 2-1 victory over Milwaukee, tying the NLCS at two games apiece.