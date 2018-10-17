A classic October movie in the heat of the car

KINGMAN – Get your snapping fingers ready because the Addams Family is coming to Kingman.

The Kingman Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a dive-in movie night 6 to 8 p.m. at Southside Park, 1001 Buchanan Ave. They are showing the “Addams Family” this month. There is no charge for entry, but any donations are greatly appreciated.

The park’s concessions stands will be open for popcorn and other movie-night snacks.

For more information call the Kingman Parks and Recreation at 928-757-7919.

Information provided by Kingman Parks and Recreation Department