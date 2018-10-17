Community orchestra to perform concert featuring American masters

KINGMAN – Mohave Community Orchestra presents “American Masters,” a concert featuring music from some of America’s greatest composers, at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kingman High School auditorium, 4182 Bank St.

The orchestra will celebrate Leonard Bernstein’s anniversary with songs from his “West Side Story,” and will do a medley from Duke Ellington, one of America’s most prolific jazz composers.

There will also be music from Aaron Copeland, Ferde Grofe and Leroy Anderson.

“The performance will feature many fine musicians within the orchestra with solo passages,” said Ingrid Swanson, publicist for the orchestra and wife of conductor Art Swanson. “We also have a large representation of young music students who do a wonderful job.”

Mohave Community Orchestra is a nonprofit organization dependent upon donations for continued growth and operating expenses. Suggested donations are $5 for adults and $10 for families.

Musicians of high school age or older are invited to join the orchestra and must provide their own instruments. Rehearsals are held 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Kingman High School.

For more information, call Art Swanson at 928-753-3902.