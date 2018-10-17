Dig It Garden invites local families to Pumpkin Patch Day

KINGMAN – Dig It Community Garden is hosting its annual Pumpkin Patch Day from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the garden, 2301 Lillie Ave.

Each family will receive a ticket to pick one pumpkin from the garden, and additional pumpkins will be offered for a $5 donation.

The garden grew 210 pumpkins of all sizes for the picking, and more were donated by sponsors such as Safeway, Walmart and 99 Cents Store, Dig It volunteer Denise Neath said.

Pumpkin Patch Day is one of several family-oriented events held at the children’s garden from spring through fall. The events are designed to educate, inspire and excite children to learn about gardening and how to care for the Earth’s resources.

About 800 people showed up last year to grab a pumpkin and take part in the fall-themed event.

“It’s just a community service to give back to the community and educate kids about gardening,” Neath said.

Starbucks will serve coffee, tea and juice, Home Depot is setting up a kids crafts table, and UniSource will have games for the kids to play. Our Lady of Angels church is holding a bake sale, and garden volunteers will be handing out candy.

For more information, call Denise Neath at 928-530-8072, or visit the garden website at www.digitkingmancommunitygardens.org.