First AFM, a polio-like disease, case found in Clark County, Nevada

KINGMAN - The Southern Nevada Health District received notification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirming the first case of Acute Flaccid Myelitis, with polio-like symptoms, in a child in Clark County.

AFM affects the nervous system, specifically the area of spinal cord called gray matter, which can cause the muscles and reflexes in certain parts of the body to become weak.

Symptoms of AFM include sudden muscle weakness in the arms or legs, sometimes following a respiratory illness. Seek medical attention right away if anyone develops these symptoms. Other symptoms include difficulty moving the eyes or drooping eyelids, facial droop or weakness, and difficulty swallowing and slurred speech.

The CDC advises it’s important to practice disease prevention steps to avoid infections and to stay healthy: washing hands frequently with warm water and soap, cover coughs/sneezes, stay home when sick, update and remain current will all immunizations, and use insect repellent to protect against mosquito bites.

Information provided by Southern Nevada Health District