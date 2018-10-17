Horoscopes | October 18, 2018

Birthday: Zac Efron, 31; Esperanza Spalding, 34; Freida Pinto, 34; Wynton Marsalis, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider the possibilities and call in the help you need to get things done. Don’t fear change; embrace what’s being offered.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pick your associates carefully and for the right reasons. Partnerships should be questioned if equality isn’t maintained.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The goals you set will require energy, enthusiasm and determination, but in the end, you can come out on top if you are relentless and refuse to let what others do interfere with your plans. Don’t let uncertainty hold you back.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick to your plan, and use your intelligence, not your emotions, to make choices. You can be thoughtful and loving without giving in.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on your needs, and refrain from getting involved in something you know isn’t good for you in order to keep the peace. Be good to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Talk matters through. Love, romance and long-term partnerships are favored and will encourage making positive changes that will enhance your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set the record straight and speak up about what you want. Change begins within, and it’s time for you to follow your heart, not someone else’s demands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An emotional situation will surface if you haven’t been up-front about your plans. Find a positive way to convey your ideas that offers something for everyone involved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone is likely to use your openness against you. Don’t be gullible or you will end up in a compromising position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Form plans and set priorities. It’s up to you to say no when someone or something is working against you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider the costs involved and alternative choices that will save you from excessive expenses. Moderation is favored, emotional spending is not.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Doing things by the book will lead to positive changes and opportunities that will encourage personal gains. Don’t reveal personal secrets.