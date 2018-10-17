Jump start holiday shopping at Heidenreich

KINGMAN – ‘Tis the start of the season, and holiday shopping is kicking off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.

Arts and Craft vendors will be selling handmade items, and there will also be commercial vendors, a bake sale, raffle prizes and another raffle for a full-size quilt made by the senior center’s quilting group.

A lunch of hot dogs “with all the fixings,” a bag of chips and either ice tea or lemonade will be available for purchase at 11 a.m. for $4.

For more information call the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center at 928-757-2778.

