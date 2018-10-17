Halloween Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
12:53 AM Thu, Oct. 18th
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Meeting of the Clean City Commission

Then-Mayor Richard Anderson, center, and CCC Chair C Russell, left, with winners of the 2016 American Recycles Day Poster and Essay Contest. From left: Cody Bush, Jorden Murphy, Trenten Sommers, Holly Kennedy, Kaydence Douglass, Daylee Brazdys, Isabel Lopez, Elise Alleman, Mackenzie Hecht, Anika Batiste, Natashia Ziegenmeyer, Sophia Meredith, Cherokee Holguin, Robert Brackett, Isabella Frisby, Kaden Lewis, Lanie Dela Pena, Brooke Forsse, Aspen Martinez, Amelia Brackett, Breann Latimer, and Brianna Oktay.

Then-Mayor Richard Anderson, center, and CCC Chair C Russell, left, with winners of the 2016 American Recycles Day Poster and Essay Contest. From left: Cody Bush, Jorden Murphy, Trenten Sommers, Holly Kennedy, Kaydence Douglass, Daylee Brazdys, Isabel Lopez, Elise Alleman, Mackenzie Hecht, Anika Batiste, Natashia Ziegenmeyer, Sophia Meredith, Cherokee Holguin, Robert Brackett, Isabella Frisby, Kaden Lewis, Lanie Dela Pena, Brooke Forsse, Aspen Martinez, Amelia Brackett, Breann Latimer, and Brianna Oktay.

  • Originally Published: October 17, 2018 7:27 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will tackle the creation of subcommittees, reusable bag distribution and America Recycles Day at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

    Commissioners will continue discussing forming a recycling subcommittee and a beautification subcommittee. Those subcommittees would consist of two members of the CCC.

    The commission will consider how and where to distribute reusable bags. The commission has in the past conducted reusable bag giveaways at local grocery stores.

    America Recycles Day is Nov. 15, and the commission will discuss sponsoring a poster and essay contest. However, it may not be able to do so seeing as the day in question is quickly approaching.

    Other topics on the agenda include promoting public participation in community cleanup events and commissioner appointments.

    Information provided by the City of Kingman

    More like this story