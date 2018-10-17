Missing hunters show up at home after overnight search

TRUXTON – Mohave County Search and Rescue team responded to a call about two men who had gone hunting on Oct. 8 and had not returned by Oct. 10 when they were due home.

One of the men’s sisters called the sheriff’s office after a friend had gone to the area where they were hunting and couldn’t find them.

The men, ages 33 and 31, were traveling on Hyde Park Road in a Toyota pickup, headed for a location to hunt for elk. The area received patches of heavy rain, which raised concerns about them possibly being stranded.

Search and rescue workers started looking around the area Thursday night, and more searchers were brought in to help with the search on Friday morning. Alerts from the National Weather Service warned of more rains, possibly heavier, coming Friday and Saturday.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the hunters made it home safely, bringing relief to their family and searchers. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank search and rescue workers for their help.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office