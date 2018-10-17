MSCO: Woman attempts to hide drugs, then arrested

KINGMAN – McKenzie Nicole Gabbard, 19, and Crystal Lee Eaton, 29, both of Kingman, were arrested Saturday for dangerous drug possession following a traffic stop on Packard Avenue.

During the traffic stop, Gabbard could not produce the necessary documents for the vehicle and was asked to step out of the vehicle.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies checked Eaton’s records and found an active warrant for her arrest, patted her down and reported they found drug paraphernalia.

During the records check, deputies say Gabbard turned away to put something down her pants. She was detained and handcuffed. Deputies told her to produce the items she was trying to hide.

Deputies searched her vehicle and allegedly found a gram of meth, 1.3 grams of heroin, 14 pills and a glass pipe.

Gabbard was arrested for dangerous drug possession, narcotic drug possession, and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies.

Eaton was arrested for similar charges, plus the warrant. Both were booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office