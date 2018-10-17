Prep Football: Vols hit the road with intentions of pulling off the upset

KINGMAN – This time of the season usually shows how much heart a team has, especially if its state playoffs chances are slim.

That looks to be the case for the Lee Williams High School football team, but it isn’t going to throw in the towel.

Instead, the Volunteers have a chance to show what they’re made of on the road Friday against No. 12 Prescott.

“It is exciting to have two games left – two opportunities to prove yourself, especially against Prescott,” said Lee Williams senior quarterback Enzo Marino. “They’re No. 1 in the region and it would be a great game to go out and win. Just show people that we’re a little bit different than they look at us right now.”

It won’t be easy for the 36th-ranked Vols (2-6, 0-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) to tally the upset, but in order to do so they’ll have to stop Austin Clark.

The senior quarterback has racked up 1,497 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns to propel the Badgers to a 4-0 record in the region.

“We can shut him down if we can keep him from going north and south,” Marino said of Clark. “If we can get him to bounce, we have some really good skill players that can definitely shut him down that way. As long as we do that, we’ll have it in the bag defensively.”

Clark is a dangerous threat on the ground, but he’s not the only one that can cause problems.

Prescott has four other running backs with at least 100 yards and Sylas Espitia is the only one of that group who hasn’t scored a touchdown this season.

But even though the Badgers have a number of threats, Lee Williams head coach Clint Sasse knows the most important goal is to keep Clark in check.

“Keying on him is huge because you shut him down and you have a pretty good chance to win the game,” Sasse said. “That is our goal – it’s not a secret. Our main goal is to shut him down first.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Vols will look to turn Marino lose against an aggressive Badgers defense. Sasse knows if Marino can get past the front line, he can easily find the end zone.

“Enzo is a heck of an athlete and that’s the way we have to utilize him and get him loose,” Sasse said. “And I think there’s no secret in that. The kid is a state placer in both the hurdles, so we have to find ways for him to get in open space.”

Sasse was also quick to say Lee Williams wants to get all of their athletes in space so they have a chance to make it difficult on the Badgers.