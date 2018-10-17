Quilt fundraiser raffle Saturday for breast cancer

KINGMAN – Now that the weather is getting colder, it’s the perfect time to get a blanket and bundle up on the couch. Connie’s Quilters Hide-A-Way is hosting its “Quilt Pink for Life” raffle for the Kingman Regional Medical Center breast cancer program.

This year there’s 10 items to possibly win. There’s nine quilts and one tote bag up for raffle. The quilts are the size of a throw blanket.

Connie Kettelhut, owner of the quilt shop, said many of the materials were donated from batting and fabric companies, so the quilts are of good quality.

The raffle will help pay for mammograms, transportation, and treatments for those who can’t afford it.

The drawing will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Connie’s Quilters Hide-A-Way, 310 E. Beale St. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6, and you can purchase them during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.