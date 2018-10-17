There are plenty of ways to enjoy the harvest season as the calendar creeps toward Halloween

The electricity of unbridled excitement is sparking through the air. Adrenaline surges through the body. Darkness lit only by the moon. The taste of orange: pumpkin, candy corn and apple cider. A crash, a scream, and lastly a laugh.

It’s October. The first full month of fall. A month that promises to end with at least one event to make shivers run up the spine.

Fortunately, Kingman has plenty of options prior to that final day of harvest which everyone is gearing up for: Halloween.

Full of fright

Haunted Hike

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Oct. 25-27

The Pinion Pines Fire Department is hosting its annual Haunted Hike Fundraiser at Station No. 52, 2836 DW Ranch Road.

The hike takes attendees into an area where paranormal activity has been reported, and the department suggests that “only the brave should attempt it.”

All hikes start at 6:30 p.m. It is $5 per person, but children 5-and-under get in free.

For more information, call Station No. 52 at 928-692-1498.

Kingman Historic Ghost Walk

Oct. 25-27

Celebrate Halloween with a guided walking tour through historic downtown Kingman. The tour will focus on stories of local ghosts, from recent times and times long since passed. Tour sizes are limited, so it is recommended that people sign up early.

All child friendly walks are at 7 p.m. on the days the tours are running. Other times are 7:30, 8, and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, children 11 and under are $5.

All walks begin at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St.

For more information contact the Beale Street Theater at 385-319-5238.

Chloride Ghost Expeditions

Every evening, 7 p.m.

Only for those who truly wish to experience the paranormal, Ghost Expeditions were designed for long-term parapsychological field studies of paranormal phenomena. Participants will visit multiple properties and do hands-on field exploration under the direction of a trained Ghost Expeditions researcher. They will utilize equipment to detect, analyze and measure fluctuations to determine if paranormal activity is due to an earthbound entity or if it is residual in nature.

These ghost expeditions are anywhere between 3 and 3.5 hours in length, depending on how many buildings participants enter.

Ghost expedition participants must be 18 years old or older, or accompanied by a participating adult. All participants must sign waivers and should be in good mental, emotional and physical health.

Tickets are available through the Chloride Tour Company and retail price is $119, but discounts are available for active military, veterans, seniors, students and Mohave County locals.

When calling to make reservations, just ask about discounts.

For more information call Chloride Tour Company at 928-255-5589.

For the less intrepid soul

Drive-in movie: “The Addams Family”

Friday

Get your snapping fingers ready because the Addams Family is coming to Kingman.

The City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a drive-in movie night 6-8 p.m. at Southside Park, 1001 Buchanan Ave. They are showing the “Addams Family” this month. There is no charge for entry, but donations are greatly appreciated.

The park’s concessions stands will be open for popcorn and other movie-night snacks.

For more information call the Kingman Parks and Recreation at 928-757-7919.

Howl’n Meow’n Trick or Treat

Oct. 26

Here is a chance to have some Halloween fun with your fur baby. Hosted by For the Luv of Paws Animal Rescue, people are invited to Pawsitively Charming Thrift Shop, 204 N. Fourth St., for a ton of fun. This fun includes a costume contest, raffles, prizes, toys and treats. Register your pet at the event, grab a map of merchants for your Howl, Meow and Trick or Treat. Admission is $5 per pet.

For more information call Pawsitively Charming at 928-897-7304.

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 26

Trunk or Treat is a fun, safe night for children and adults. Hosted by Grace Lutheran, families are invited to decorate their vehicles for the event. Children can walk around the church lot, 2102 Harrison St., collecting goodies and playing games from 6-8 p.m.

There is no charge. For more information contact Grace Lutheran Church at 928-753-3068.

City of Kingman Fall Festival

Oct. 27

The City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Fall Festival, which will include many traditional Halloween activities for the whole family.

There will be a Youth Halloween Costume Contest, carnival gaming booths, pie eating contest, cupcake walk, candy in the hay and a whole lot more.

The event lasts from 1-4:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

Not so Spooky Halloween Bash

Oct. 30

The Mohave County Library, Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., invites families to join them for “spook-tacular” stories, goody-bag decorating, treat parade, and practicing trick-or-treat in a safe, not-so-spooky environment 11:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Costumes are optional, but fully encouraged. For more information contact the Mohave County Library at 928-692-2665.

Boomer’s Spooktacular Fall Carnival

Oct. 26

The Mohave Community College mascot Boomer is inviting children and families to his Spooktacular Fall Carnival from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

Buildings 200 and 300 will be transformed into a safe and fun Halloween event to kick off the trick or treat season with Boomer. Candy, games and fun activities are all included.

For more information call 1-866-664-2832.

Bashas’ Spooky-Markets

Oct. 27

Trick-or-treating and costumes are a rite of passage during the Halloween season, and many families are looking for safe public places to bring their younger children trick-or-treating during the day. Bashas’ Halloween Party is an opportunity for children to celebrate the holiday in a safe and fun, family-friendly environment during the day.

Bashas’ Halloween Party will feature: Trick-or-treating stations throughout the store; Halloween cake decorating ($5/cake); Caramel apple decorating ($3/caramel apple); Cut-out cookie decorating ($1/cookie); Free apple cider; and tons of photo-taking opportunities from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Adults only

Halloween Bash and Coffin Races

Oct. 27

Rickety Cricket, 312 E. Beale St., is hosting its second annual Coffin Races from 3-11 p.m. in downtown Kingman. It’s time to pull out those coffins, grease up the wheels and gather the teams. Teams can consist of five people, with one of the teammates remaining in the coffin at all times. The rest of the team can push. Sign up at https://goo.gl/forms/QDG6k2ghDUo5ZL1L2. Instructions and specifics on how to register will be provided on the form. There are multiple categories like 18 and over and CrossFit level. An Adult Halloween Party will take place after the races. For more information, call Rickety Cricket Brewing at 928-263-8444.

Halloween Party

Oct. 27

It’s the “Day of the Dead Man’s Party” at Cerbat Lanes Sports Bar. From costume contests to drink specials, this is supposedly the largest Halloween party in town. Beginning at 9 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, there will be a DJ and a dance floor all tied into the Day of the Dead theme. For more information contact Cerbat Lanes Sports Bar at 928-692-1835.

Just out and about

There are plenty of houses around town that have gone all out on the decorations this year, and they are more than happy to have people stop by and see the decorations, before or during Halloween.