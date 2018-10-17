Waterline project closes Kahn Drive at Stockton Hill

KINGMAN – The Stockton Hill Road waterline replacement project continues this week with a closure of Kahn Drive at Stockton Hill Road Thursday and Friday.

Motorists will be directed to use either Plaza Drive or Morrow Avenue to access Discount Tire and Wash Me carwash. Businesses on Kahn Drive will remain open, and the road will open in time for the weekend.

A second construction crew was brought to the ongoing Gordon Drive project Monday to help stay on schedule. The southbound, outside lane is restricted from Gordon Drive until the traffic signal near Chili’s Grill and Bar. The sidewalk will also be closed in work zones to allow for installation of the water main and service line stubs.

The waterline project is expected to last about six months.

Information provided by the City of Kingman