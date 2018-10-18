Diet Center’s Weight Loss Tip of the Week: Calories vs. fat?

There are a lot of questions out there regarding fat.

Have you ever wondered if you could lose more weight on a diet with less fat versus a diet with less calories? Some diets claim you can lose weight by eating less fat and eating as much as you want. You may lose weight, but the results may be due to taking in fewer calories because fat has 9 calories per gram versus carbohydrate and protein that have 4 calories per gram. Cutting calories without paying attention to fat may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. If you’re wondering why, let me show you some examples.

Did you know that 1 tablespoon of butter contains 31 milligrams of cholesterol and about 7.3 grams of saturated fat, while 1 tablespoon of margarine has no cholesterol and about 2 grams of saturated fat? As far as calories and fat grams go, they are virtually the same.

Now let’s look at milk. One cup of whole milk (average brand) contains 146 calories, 7.9 fat grams, 4.6 saturated fat grams and 24 millograms of cholesterol, 1 cup of 2 percent milk 122 calories, 4.8 fat grams, 3.1 saturated fat grams and 20 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1 cup non-fat milk 91 calories, 0.6 fat grams, 0.4 saturated fat grams, and 5 milligrams of cholesterol. As I researched this, I noticed with milk as the calories and fat grams go down, the protein, calcium and potassium go up.

Why should we be concerned with cholesterol and saturated fat? The risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary-artery disease and stroke all increase. The recommended daily allowance for cholesterol is 300 miligrams per day and 20 grams of saturated fat. What does that mean?

If I were to eat one egg cooked in 2 teaspoons of butter, drink 1 cup of whole milk, and eat one slice of toast with 1 teaspoon of butter for breakfast, then at lunch have a salad with 2 tablespoons of ranch dressing, a 4-ounce roasted chicken breast with the skin on and a light yogurt for dessert, I would be consuming about 364 milligrams of cholesterol and 18.2 grams of saturated fat.

Most people don’t weigh or measure their foods, beverages or condiments, so those numbers could be considerably higher, and we haven’t considered dinner or snacks.R

Research shows that cutting fat and calories will help individuals lose more weight. A study of men and women at least 20 percent overweight were assigned to a “low fat” group or a “low calorie” group. After 16-20 weeks, the low-calorie group lost an average of 18 pounds (women) and 26 pounds (men). The low-fat group lost an average of 9 pounds (women) and 18 pounds (men). Diet Center’s weight loss programs are both low in fat and low in calories.

