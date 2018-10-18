Horoscopes | October 19, 2018

Birthdays: Gillian Jacobs, 36; Chris Kattan, 48; Jon Favreau, 52; John Lithgow, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spice things up. Personal change is overdue, and putting the preliminary pieces in place will encourage you to follow through.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t worry about what others are doing; stay focused on what makes you tick and how to use your attributes to get ahead. Interacting with people you find mentally stimulating will encourage you to follow your heart and your dreams.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Finish what you start and take care of your responsibilities before you call it a day and move on. How you handle your chores will be noticed and can affect the way others view you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do something you find engaging. Sharing ideas with people who are unique and can offer insight into future trends will help you come up with an idea that is productive and prosperous.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your energy where it counts the most. You’ll find a way to avoid getting into a stressful situation with someone who tends to push you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to attend a gathering of old friends. What you learn will be informative as well as help you decide how best to move forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Mingle, ask questions and find out where others stand before sharing your opinions. Keeping the peace will help you gain access to information that is instrumental to reaching your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plan your actions and make every move count. A personal relationship may need an adjustment moving forward.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t get involved in situations that are risky. Living up to your promises should be your priority.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Knowing is believing, and following through is what you do best. Anger is a waste of time, and anyone who provokes you should be ignored.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t overreact, but bring about necessary change. Look at whatever is going on carefully and make sure you have your facts straight before you get involved in something that can disrupt your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have everything to gain by putting your heart and soul into whatever you do. A promise will turn into an opportunity.