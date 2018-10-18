Letter | 4 things Lingenfelter got wrong

Four things stand out amongst the many statistics set forth by Travis Lingenfelter in his Oct. 14 op-ed piece.

First, it would be nice if Lingenfelter did not try to make this a personal duel with Doug Angle or anyone favoring citizen input. We do not need Lingenfelter beating his chest declaring how noble he is and that he is willing to debate anytime, anywhere. It is bigger than Lingenfelter or Angle.



Second, Lingenfelter says that Kingman will be hamstrung “for the foreseeable future with mob-rule ...” In other words, he seems to be saying the citizens of Kingman are a “mob” and cannot be trusted to vote intelligently and sensibly, which is ironic since this same “mob” is who creates City Council. I disagree with his assessment. I think anything as major as a 1 percent tax increase and a major commitment to funding going forward should be voted on by the citizens of Kingman, and I think they (and we) can be trusted to do what is best for Kingman after all the arguments for and against are presented and debated.

As Lingenfelter says, “The 1 percent dedicated funding was rapidly ratified in January in full compliance with state law ...” And therein lies the problem. It was too “rapidly” ratified, and then they tried to smooth things over with additional meetings after the vote had taken place.

Yes, the city has now created “educational brochures and videos,” but where were these brochures and videos in the beginning when City Council seemed to be in a big rush and supposedly to capture the KRMC contribution before they might withdraw it?

We need to do what is best for Kingman and her citizens, not what is best for the hospital. Maybe City Council had been discussing such a plan for a long time, prior to its announcement, but we citizens had not and we needed to be properly informed.

The third thing Lingenfelter says is that Angle and Swanty will “benefit from the status quo ...” How does that make any sense? Common sense says that Angle and Swanty, overall, would want to embrace Kingman’s well-managed growth, which would bring more residents to Kingman, and more homes and cars would be bought.

Lastly, Lingenfelter makes a point that our “local sales tax is our total tax burden,” but anyone who has lived anywhere else knows that our monthly charges for water and sewer are considerably higher than other places in Arizona. So, yes, we do not pay a separate property assessment for sewer or water, but we are still paying more, every month, for the privilege of connecting to Kingman’s sewer and water services.

We may be paying less in “city taxes,” but our total costs per month may be very similar to Lake Havasu City or Bullhead City.

Gayle Costello

Kingman resident