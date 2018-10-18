Letter | Someone, somewhere, needs to step in Birdland

Whoa. Hello? Hey there, do you know what is happening here?

Where did I lose directions going north on Route 66? Did I leave America? Did a disaster strike here that no one knows about? When discovery disclosed a place in Mohave County called Butler and Birdland, never in all my travels, and I was a member of a military family as a child and later as a military wife for 23 years, I never encountered such a dirty place.

The overwhelming filth of junk, debris, garbage, discarded items, and weeds in the majority of yards is unbelievable, and I discovered there are no reasonable rules or regulation codes enforced.

There is evidence in one neighborhood of a fire that covered several streets and destroyed seven homes. There was so much junk and debris to really fuel the blaze. Talking to so called inspectors, I got the same brainwashed excuse, “Everything must be reported to a supervising counsel for approval, and funds and staff are not available to do anything to help the decent and innocent citizens who have to endure these terrible neighborhoods.”

I read in your paper recently the county hired someone and was paying them over $100,000. If so, where did they get the funds and yet have no funds to clean up these neighborhoods and help their good citizens? Sounds like they are cheating the taxpayers.

It is not their money, it belongs to the taxpayers, who by the way pay their wages as public servants. I just don’t want to believe that the majority of the homes in Butler and Birdland can be so bad, but they are.

These people who live this way show no love for America, and the same goes for county authorities who don’t and won’t correct this situation.

My generation remembers John F. Kennedy, a good president who loved his country. He said, “It is not what your country can do for you. It is what you can do for your country.”

Thelma Rockey

Kingman resident