Obituary | Joshua Allen Carlisle

Joshua Allen Carlisle was born May 10, 1984. All around funny guy met with Mother Nature in the ultimate showdown and lost his life Oct. 4, 2018.

He was an avid video gamer, loved playing D&D games, other card games, and was a comic book and movie nerd.

Joshua was a loving and caring father, husband, brother, son, and friend to anyone who knew him.

He served in the Army between 2005-2009, as a private first class. Josh also loved working on vehicles. In the service, he worked on fixing planes and helicopters. After leaving the Army, he worked many jobs, looking for his calling and finally went back to school to acquire his AA in Auto Mechanics. He was recently employed at the trucking company IWX as night shift mechanic.

Joshua is survived by his parents Wendella B. and Sherman T. Carlisle, fiancée Jacquelyn Miller, daughters Allana and Mary Grace, son James, and an unborn baby boy. He is also survived by his sisters; Beverly C. Rasmussen (Wayne), Jennifer Carlisle, Amy Christensen (Joshua) and Teresa Rasmussen (Chad), brothers; Christopher J. Carlisle (Nichole Banks), Erik M. Carlisle, Donald Carlisle Griffith (Jennifer) and Beirl R. Carlisle, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is also survived by his beloved pup, Trouble.



Joshua will be deeply missed by family and friends. The family asks that no flowers be sent.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3180 Rutherford Drive.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.