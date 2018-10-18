Obituary | Patricia Diane Wolfgang (Diane)

Patricia Diane Wolfgang (Diane), was born Aug. 27, 1956, in Pomona, California. She was the daughter of Gerald and JoAnn Chance, the youngest of three children. Diane lived in California most of her life, attended La Serna High School, and graduated from Big Bear High School. She and Glenn Wolfgang married in 2002. They lived in California, Idaho and Kingman, Arizona. Glenn passed away in 2014.

In 2001, Diane began her career with Walmart, worked there for 17 years, making lifelong friends. Diane showed kindness to everyone and had a great love for animals. Her playfulness and smile were heartwarming. Diane enjoyed time with friends, crafting, shopping, and cupcakes! She dearly loved her tiny Yorkie, Winkie.

This past year, Diane resided at White Cliffs Senior Living in Kingman, cared for by Living Waters Hospice. During her final days, family and friends were by her side: David Weigand (cousin), Naomi Arras (cousin-in-law), dear friends, Linda Pratt and Robbi Gunter, and her dog, Winkie. Diane passed away Oct. 4, 2018.

Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Wolfgang, her parents, Gerald and JoAnn Chance, and Jason Dean Chance, nephew. Diane is survived by family residing in Oregon: Rick and Cathy Chance (brother and sister-in-law), James R. Chance (nephew), and Gerald Wayne Chance (brother).

A memorial service is pending. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Living Waters Hospice in Diane’s name.