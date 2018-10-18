Treasurer to open satellite offices in Bullhead City, Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Treasurer’s Office is opening satellite offices in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City for property tax payments.

In Bullhead City, the office is located at Mohave Electric Cooperative, 928 Hancock Road, and in Lake Havasu City, at Mohave County Complex, 2001 College Drive.

Satellite offices will be open from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from 1-2 p.m. for lunch.

Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox said her staff works diligently to provide the highest level of customer service possible, while keeping costs low and providing a secure environment for taxpayers and county employees.

Information provided by Mohave County