MCC seeks public’s input in search for new president

Mohave Community College says it is seeking the public’s help as it conducts a search for its new president. President Michael Kearns, who has served as president for eight years, announced last month he plans to retire in February.

The college created a survey on its website at Mohave.edu to assist board members as they conduct a hiring search. Board members plan to have a profile of the ideal candidate, based on survey results, created by mid-November.

Printed copies of the survey are available at MCC campuses. In Kingman, the surveys are located in Building 300 on the Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

