Event Calendar | Oct. 21 - 28

TODAY

Free AZ CCW Class for single mothers

Noon - 5 p.m. at Kingman Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road Suite 1. Free for mothers, open to public, $65 if KDM mentioned. Limted Seats. 928-263-0071.

TUESDAY

Franchise seminar

6 to 8 p.m. at Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave. 928-757-0894.

WEDNESDAY

La Paz/Mohave Regional Partnership Council

9:30 a.m. at River Valley High School located at 2250 Laguna Road, Mohave Valley.

THURSDAY

Haunted Hike

6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pine Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Road, 928-692-1498.

Kingman Historic Ghost Walk

7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 p.m. at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.

Rhythm Band Music Class

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

FRIDAY

Haunted Hike

6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pine Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Road, 928-692-1498.

Kingman Historic Ghost Walk

7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 p.m. at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.

Howl’n Meow’n Trick or Treat

4 to 8 p.m. at Pawsitively Charming Thrift Shop, 204 N. Fourth St. 928-897-7304.

Trunk or Treat

6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran, 2102 Harrison St. 928-753-3068.

Boomer’s Spooktacular Fall Carnival

4:30-7:30 p.m. on the Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. Buildings 200 and 300. 1-866-664-2832.

SATURDAY

Haunted Hike

6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pine Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Road, 928-692-1498.

Kingman Academy Car Show

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingman Academy of Learning Primary School 3400 N. Bank St. 928-692-5265.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043.

Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.



Kingman Historic Ghost Walk

7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 p.m. at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.

City of Kingman Fall Festival

1 to 4:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

Bashas’ Spooky-Markets

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Halloween Bash & Coffin Races

3 to 11 p.m. at Rickety Cricket, 312 E. Beale St. 928-263-8444.

Halloween Party

9 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road. 928-692-1835.

SUNDAY, Oct. 28

Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

