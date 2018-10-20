Event Calendar | Oct. 21 - 28

TODAY
Free AZ CCW Class for single mothers
Noon - 5 p.m. at Kingman Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road Suite 1. Free for mothers, open to public, $65 if KDM mentioned. Limted Seats. 928-263-0071.
TUESDAY
Franchise seminar
6 to 8 p.m. at Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave. 928-757-0894.
WEDNESDAY
La Paz/Mohave Regional Partnership Council
9:30 a.m. at River Valley High School located at 2250 Laguna Road, Mohave Valley.
THURSDAY
Haunted Hike
6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pine Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Road, 928-692-1498.
Kingman Historic Ghost Walk
7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 p.m. at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.
Rhythm Band Music Class
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
FRIDAY
Haunted Hike
6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pine Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Road, 928-692-1498.
Kingman Historic Ghost Walk
7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 p.m. at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.
Howl’n Meow’n Trick or Treat
4 to 8 p.m. at Pawsitively Charming Thrift Shop, 204 N. Fourth St. 928-897-7304.
Trunk or Treat
6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran, 2102 Harrison St. 928-753-3068.
Boomer’s Spooktacular Fall Carnival
4:30-7:30 p.m. on the Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. Buildings 200 and 300. 1-866-664-2832.
SATURDAY
Haunted Hike
6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pine Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Road, 928-692-1498.
Kingman Academy Car Show
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingman Academy of Learning Primary School 3400 N. Bank St. 928-692-5265.
Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance
7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043.
Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness
7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.
Kingman Historic Ghost Walk
7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 p.m. at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.
City of Kingman Fall Festival
1 to 4:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.
Bashas’ Spooky-Markets
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave.
Halloween Bash & Coffin Races
3 to 11 p.m. at Rickety Cricket, 312 E. Beale St. 928-263-8444.
Halloween Party
9 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road. 928-692-1835.
SUNDAY, Oct. 28
Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness
7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.
