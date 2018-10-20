Halloween Coloring Contest
Event Calendar | Oct. 21 - 28

(Adobe Image)

  • Originally Published: October 20, 2018 7:29 p.m.

    • TODAY

    Free AZ CCW Class for single mothers

    Noon - 5 p.m. at Kingman Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road Suite 1. Free for mothers, open to public, $65 if KDM mentioned. Limted Seats. 928-263-0071.

    TUESDAY

    Franchise seminar

    6 to 8 p.m. at Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave. 928-757-0894.

    WEDNESDAY

    La Paz/Mohave Regional Partnership Council

    9:30 a.m. at River Valley High School located at 2250 Laguna Road, Mohave Valley.

    THURSDAY

    Haunted Hike

    6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pine Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Road, 928-692-1498.

    Kingman Historic Ghost Walk

    7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 p.m. at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.

    Rhythm Band Music Class

    5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    FRIDAY

    Haunted Hike

    6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pine Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Road, 928-692-1498.

    Kingman Historic Ghost Walk

    7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 p.m. at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.

    Howl’n Meow’n Trick or Treat

    4 to 8 p.m. at Pawsitively Charming Thrift Shop, 204 N. Fourth St. 928-897-7304.

    Trunk or Treat

    6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran, 2102 Harrison St. 928-753-3068.

    Boomer’s Spooktacular Fall Carnival

    4:30-7:30 p.m. on the Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. Buildings 200 and 300. 1-866-664-2832.

    SATURDAY

    Haunted Hike

    6:30 p.m. at the Pinion Pine Fire Department #52 2836 DW Ranch Road, 928-692-1498.

    Kingman Academy Car Show

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingman Academy of Learning Primary School 3400 N. Bank St. 928-692-5265.

    Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

    7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043.

    Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

    7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    Kingman Historic Ghost Walk

    7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 p.m. at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 385-319-5238.

    City of Kingman Fall Festival

    1 to 4:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

    Bashas’ Spooky-Markets

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave.

    Halloween Bash & Coffin Races

    3 to 11 p.m. at Rickety Cricket, 312 E. Beale St. 928-263-8444.

    Halloween Party

    9 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road. 928-692-1835.

    SUNDAY, Oct. 28

    Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

    7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

