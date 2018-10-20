Garcia, Brill stopped in Kingman during town hall tour

KINGMAN – Candidates are doing their final rounds across the state of Arizona before Election Day on Nov. 6.

Gubernatorial democratic candidate David Garcia and congressional District 4 candidate David Brill made rounds to 11 towns Thursday and Friday.

“We’re on this last push,” Garcia said. “I think it’s important that we listen and we get an opportunity to communicate with folks in Arizona.”

They made a stop Friday at Calico’s to answer any questions from the citizens of Kingman.

One of the questions brought up to the candidates was about gun laws. Brill said that there should be universal background checks and the age to purchase a gun should be 21.

“We need to keep high risk devices out of the hands of high risk people,” Brill said.

Garcia added to the gun issue saying teachers shouldn’t have guns, but instead should have more resources like guidance counselors.

“It’s not a solution,” Garcia said. “We need more eyes and ears.”

Other places they stopped were Florence, Apache Junction, Payson, Cottonwood, Prescott, Lake Havasu City, Parker, Buckeye and Yuma.