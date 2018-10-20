Letter | Mexican wall

President Trump, you tell us how rich you are and how much you want the Mexican wall. You also said your people could build it in one year and cheaper than the government.

So why don’t you have them do it. The money it would cost would go a long way to show you really do love America and would make you feel a lot safer.

As you said, the Mexicans will pay for it, and if they don’t you could charge them interest. Another big win for you.

You’re very lucky to have a chance like this to show Americans who you really are.



Larry Paulson

Kingman resident