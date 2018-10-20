Letter | Prop 127 will make small businesses move

I like to think things are picking up in Kingman, and I would imagine the rest of the state is seeing similar trends. Unfortunately, if Prop. 127 passes, it will create unemployment and undue stress on small businesses. I don’t want to see either of these things happen.

Small businesses are already fighting to stay in business due to decreasing prices and increasing wages. We cannot allow this proposition to cause small businesses to suffer even further. We need to stand up against Prop. 127.

The passage of Prop. 127 would have the dual impact of increasing small business owners’ electricity bills and decreasing sales. As an owner of an auto parts business, I know we’ll have to start raising prices to combat a higher cost of doing business. That’s not good for consumers. Fewer people coming through the door will only spell trouble for small businesses. In turn, the decrease in business will put more people out of work.



We cannot repeat the mistakes of other states. I moved to Arizona to get away from California’s politics and their way of thinking. I don’t want to live in a state that is starting to mirror the one I left. If the same thing happens here, small business owners will start looking at moving to Texas or other states up north, and we will lose them altogether.



This proposition just isn’t a good thing. It’s a step in the wrong direction. Please stand with me in opposition to Prop. 127.



Michael Moore

Kingman resident and business owner