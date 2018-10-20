Letter | The TPT initiative

The issue of Prop 413, the TPT initiative is really simple.

Repeal the Aug. 15, 2017, 1 percent sales tax increase and mandate that all future sales tax increases be placed on the ballot for the vote of the people. Since the TPT was increased by vote of the City Council, it has been very clear that some people both in and out of government have little interest in hearing the voice of their constituents. This proposition is meant to correct this by taking away the leverage of special interests.



The cry from those opposed to Prop 413 are claiming a dramatic loss of resources and a substantial reduction in City service. No one should fall for this emotion-filled hyperbole. Simply, the Council can vote to place an increase to the TPT on the ballot.

The big difference is that the people will have a say on how and where any future TPT taxes will be spent, and not a Las Vegas realtor.

George Cook

Kingman resident