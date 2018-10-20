Nearly 2,000 join together for Walk Away From Drugs event

KINGMAN – Somewhere between 1,700 and 2,000 anti-drug activists took part in the 12th annual Walk Away From Drugs on Wednesday, starting at Firefighters Memorial Park, Mother Road Harley-Davidson and Smith’s Food and Drug and walking about half a mile to Centennial Park.

There were about 25 information vendors at the park and 14 public safety vendors in the parking lot to spread the word about the harmful effects of drug use.

“This has become a branded event for our community that people are requesting to be part of,” said Annie Meredith, chairwoman of the event and president of Kingman Area Meth Coalition.

The number of sponsors and vendors has increased each year, as well as school participation, Meredith said. Every school in Kingman was represented at the park.

“It really just makes my heart so happy to come together to show the importance of substance abuse prevention and education for the community, along with supporting those in recovery to help them turn their lives around,” Meredith said.

Kingman’s Walk Away From Drugs is believed to be the longest-running annual event of its kind in Arizona.

To watch a video of the event click here.