Obituary | Jerry Dale Cobb

Jerry Dale Cobb passed away Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. in his home surrounded by his family.

He fought his battle with cancer with courage and determination, with never a thought of giving up. Jerry, “J.C.,” was a man that cared deeply for others. He was an amazing man that was loved by all who knew him. He was a loving husband, awesome dad, wonderful grandpa, and a great friend.

He is survived by his wife Donna – his heart – his sons; Kevin Cobb and his wife Paulette of Cypress, California and Jay Crane and his wife Marlene of Golden Valley, Arizona; his daughters; Shawna Cobb Rice of Golden Valley, Arizona, Tammy Crane Taylor of Crescent City, California and Lori Hanson of Golden Valley, Arizona, and his sisters; Josephine Caudell of Yucca Valley, California, 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Kris (Kristy) Crane March 31, 2016.

“In the arms of an Angel”

A celebration of life for Jerry will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at noon at “Cobbs Country Club” in Golden Valley, Arizona. Please join us to honor his memory.