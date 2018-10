A celebration of life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m., at Golden Valley Baptist Church, 100 S. Higley St., Golden Valley off Hwy 68.

The family would love for people who knew him and Audrey to join us. Roy went to be with the Lord quietly from his home Sept. 14, 2018 with most of his family beside him.

No gifts or flowers please – just bring your memories to share with the family.