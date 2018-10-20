Obituary | Stacey Nicole Phillips

Stacey Nicole Phillips was born Sept. 1, 1981. She passed away Oct. 7, 2018.

Stacey was born and raised in Richmond, Indiana. She left behind two beautiful children McKenzie Gabbard 19, and Kaden Gabbard 14.

She was a very creative and talented artist, she loved to draw and write in her journal. She had been disabled and was dealing with other medical issues. Stacey was very strong-willed and always did her best to take care of her children.

Stacey was preceded by her mother Viola Reece who passed in 2016.

Stacey was also survived by her very best friend/sister of 14 years; Stephanie Fleckenstein of northern Indiana, brothers; Clarence Leitner and Byron Leitner, biological father; Dwayne Gabbard, husband; Timothy (Bo) Phillips, stepfather; Jerry Reece, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Stacey loved people and always spoke from the heart.

She was loved by many and she will be deeply missed.