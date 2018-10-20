Prep Football: Vols can’t find offense in setback at Prescott

KINGMAN – The offensive woes continued Friday night for the Lee Williams High School football team.

The Vols put up 200 yards of total offense, but only scored one touchdown in a 41-6 loss to No. 12 ranked Prescott.

Lee Williams quarterback Enzo Marino found AJ Herrera for a score with 3:11 remaining in the second quarter.

The Vols only trailed 14-6 at that point, but the Badgers responded with 27 unanswered points to pull away and improve to a perfect 5-0 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

Marino finished the game 6-of-13 for 75 yards and a touchdown, while adding 24 yards rushing on 15 carries. Cameron Ott and Donnie Simms led the ground attack though – each tallying 71 yards rushing.

Herrera was Marino’s favorite target with two catches for 40 yards, followed by Kade Juelfs with three receptions for 34 yards.

Matt Bathauer led the Lee Williams defense with 14 solo tackles and one blocked field goal. Luigi Garibaldi was close behind with 11 stops and Ott notched five tackles.

The No. 36 ranked Vols (2-7, 0-5 4A Grand Canyon Region) finish the regular season at home against 35th-ranked Mohave (2-7, 0-5). Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.

Northwest Christian 70, Academy 0

At Northwest Christian, the Kingman Academy High School football team was no match for the No. 1 ranked Crusaders (8-1, 4-0 3A West Region) in a 70-0 loss Friday night.

The 28th-ranked Tigers yielded 35 first-quarter points and never recovered.

Academy (2-7, 1-3) hosts No. 31 ranked Kingman (3-6, 0-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Southside Park.