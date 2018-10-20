Prop. 413 signage, expenditures under scrutiny

KINGMAN – The weather is cooling off, but the climate surrounding the general election and Proposition 413 keeps heating up.

The most recent development in the issue, which has seen opponents and proponents of the proposition at odds at Council meetings and on social media, deals with signage.

According to City Manager Ron Foggin, both sides have had what appeared to be issues with signs for and against the proposition.

“An issue was brought up originally about the PAC that had put up the vote ‘no’ on Prop. 413, that they had failed to put a name and phone number on their political signs as required by city code and, I believe, also by state code,” Foggin said. “And so they were notified about that, and I’m told they took the proper steps to remedy that.”

More recently, Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation has faced scrutiny for what some believed to be its red signage, visible throughout the City, in support of the proposition. The issue, as seen by some including Councilman Travis Lingenfelter, was that the PAC reported no expenditures on its financial disclosure filed with the City. The question asked was: Who paid for the signs if not the committee?

Proposition 413, if approved by voters Nov. 6, would repeal the 1 percent sales tax increase approved by Council in August 2017. It would also require that any future increase to the sales and use tax rates go before the citizens of Kingman for a vote.

“The Planning Department regulates sign code and is reaching out to the PAC just to see who is responsible for the signs,” Foggin said Friday morning.

The answer, which cleared Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation of any violations, came not 10 minutes later.

“What they found was that the PAC did not purchase nor did they place the vote ‘yes’ for Prop. 413 signs,” Foggin said. “And because they did not, it was my understanding a private citizen purchased and placed the signs, in that case the political sign, because it’s not part of an organized political campaign, cannot be placed in the public right of way.”

That private citizen, who identified himself to The Daily Miner as Doug Dickmeyer, has been informed by the City that he has 24 hours to remove his signs out of public rights of way.

Because the signs were paid for by a private citizen, they can only be placed on private property.

“The individual has agreed to move those signs from the public right of way and onto private properties,” Foggin said.

However, Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation appears to have utilized pro-proposition Facebook ads. Those ads are sponsored, meaning they are paid for.

“We will have some donation in kind for the Facebook ads paid for by a business,” KCRT wrote on its Facebook page Friday morning.