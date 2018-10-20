Rants & Raves | Oct. 21, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Ducey backs vouchers: Ducey backs vouchers. If AZ voters fail to defeat this program to destroy public education, Ducey (if he wins re-election) and his minions will again pass legislation for vouchers. “NO” to taxpayers’ money going to private schools. “NO” on 305!

Kavanaugh: Christine Ford Blasey passed a lie detector on her account of the assault. White House limited scope of the investigation of the allegations (per Christopher Wray-FBI). The individual who Ms. Blasey said participated in assault was never contacted. Justice? Not!

The poll being taken on the Confederate flag: This poll tragically shows exactly why we need discussion about race and racism in Kingman. People should read history and understand what the confederate flag truly represents. Slavery, Oppression, and Sedition against our country, the United States of America.

Kavanaugh hearing was a witch hunt: Kind of like Trump saying that Obama was born in Kenya right? Why didn’t Kavanaugh submit to a lie detector test?

Kingman Area Difficult to Drive: Only outdone by the I-40/Hwy93 interchange on Kingman’s west end. If making a left from I-40 onto Beale, while green light waiting, be prepared to memorize 30 trucking company names or maybe knit your small dog a new winter sweater.

Middle of the road justices: Only time will tell if Kavanaugh is a justice for all Americans or if he is just another alt-right wing puppet for Trump.

Roger Jacks retiring: I was a teacher in KUSD for several years with Roger as superintendent. In my opinion, he did a great job in that position.

Explanation of Miles’ words at Republican Form: Council would never be able to adjust sales tax ever, without a general vote. Meaning council will never be able to raise taxes without citizens voting. Have you ever heard of council adjusting the sales tax down. YES Prop 431.

Borrelli’s Partisan Endorsement for Governor: This opinion comes from Sonny Borrelli. Isn’t that the same Sonny Borrelli that Havasu’s News Herald reported leads Arizona legislators in ‘dark money’?

Mohave County attorney: Lake Havasu Police shooting justified: Policing’s a tough job. Having said that it’s important we retain those having a core belief that their job it to protect and serve not act as judge and jury while blowing smoke from their gun. Citizen review board needed.



Fire Station 2’s future could depend on general election ballot measures: The question is – do we trust those we elected to wisely move this city forward financially investing in its future? I do. The vast majority of councilmen and women study and give tremendous thought into how to spend our resources.

Four Things Lingenfelter Got Wrong: Travis seems to think that no one in Kingman is capable of making their own decisions. Most of us are perfectly happy deciding for ourselves on voting issues. We don’t really need his input.

Diet Center: If you are still eating REAL butter, and using REAL sugar, you are not likely to be on any kind of a diet. Everyone does what works for them.