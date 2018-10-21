Biasiucci stands for constitutional rights, fiscal conservatism

KINGMAN – As a family business owner in Lake Havasu City, Republican state representative candidate Leo Biasiucci doesn’t believe regulating water use for agricultural purposes is the answer to protecting water rights in Mohave and La Paz counties.

The Legislature needs to find ways to preserve Arizona’s water supply with recharge stations, a drought contingency plan and other measures.

He credited Mohave County Board of Supervisors for buying land in the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District, for putting “skin in the game” and preventing the board from selling water allotments to the Central Arizona Project.

“I think we can all agree that water is going to be our biggest challenge this year,” Biasiucci said in an email to the Daily Miner. “It is important that we have representatives in office who are going to fight for rural Arizona and protect our water from being transferred to the bigger cities.”

Biasiucci favors smaller government, lower taxes and protecting citizens’ freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, including the Second Amendment. He’s endorsed by the NRA, Chamber of Commerce, Center for Arizona Policy and Fraternal Order of Police.

He’s taken some heat from opponents for switching from the Green Party to the Republican Party, but said he’s been a conservative all his life, raised by Italian immigrants who came to the United States “the right way.”

He’s pro-life, supports the right to bear arms and has no problem with building a wall to protect the U.S. border.

In response to Democratic challenger Mary McCord Robinson’s statement that he is “riding the coattails” of state Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu, Biasiucci said “thank you” for the compliment.

“Sen. Borrelli has done a great job as our senator and I am proud to say that I have been shadowing him and Rep. (Gina) Cobb at the Legislature since 2016.”

Biasiucci received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at University of Arizona and worked for companies such as General Electric and Geico before returning to Lake Havasu City to help his family run Mohave Traffic Survival School.

He’s always dreamed of giving back to the community, and said he couldn’t be more proud to call Lake Havasu City home.

“It does not happen very often for someone who is born and raised here to get elected to the state Legislature. For so many years, the bigger cities have been taken advantage of us by trying to take our water, our highway user funds, and our (State Land Improvement Funds),” he said.

Only three of the 90 legislators at the State Capitol represent Legislative District 5, and if they don’t respect each other, work with each other and have a common goal of doing what’s best for the district, nothing will get done, Biasiucci said.

“Sen. Borrelli, Rep. Cobb and myself are going to be a strong force in Phoenix and we are going to be the team who will always fight for rural Arizona,” he said.