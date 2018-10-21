Horoscopes | Oct. 22, 2018

Birthdays: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 43; Saffron Burrows, 46; Jeff Goldblum, 66; Christopher Lloyd, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An emotional situation should not be allowed to take over. Reflect on what has transpired and figure out a way to get along instead of making a fuss.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at your options. Time is on your side, so don’t feel pressured to act before you are ready.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Play nice, but play to win. Use your ingenuity to formulate ideas that will help you advance, but not at the expense of someone else.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ve got more going for you than you realize. Don’t fear what others think or say; trust in your ability to get things done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Remember what’s important, and try to be patient. Personal change will be a result of what someone else decides to do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a trip and visit someone you look up to or can learn from. The changes you make will attract friends and associates who value what you have to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pick up the pace and take on responsibilities. Your input will make a difference to those struggling to keep up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t give in to unfair or manipulative tactics. Make your thoughts and plans clear.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home and spend time fixing up your space or making personal changes that will make your life better. Keep your plans a secret until you have had a chance to work out any problems.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get in the game. Make changes that will enhance what you have to offer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t expect something for nothing. If someone is trying to coax you into something questionable, consider why, and don’t be afraid to pass.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your mind wander and your ideas flow. The changes you make should be geared toward an efficient lifestyle.