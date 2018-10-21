Letter | Thank You To Mike at Hooch’s

Mutt Matchers & Friends would like to thank Mike at Hooch’s for all he does for the non-profits in the Kingman area. Our dog rescue had the month of September at Hooch’s. We received a substantial amount of money from all the bikers and patrons for our dog rescue. We love Hooch’s and believe me their food is also terrific. Mike, you and your group do so much good for our community and all we can do is say thank you so very much and God Bless you for what you are doing. This month it is for the Desert Road Riders Toy Run – please go and join the fun on Sunday’s this month at Hooch’s!

Judy Torgerson

President,

Mutt Matchers & Friends