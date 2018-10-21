Michael Myers returns, yet again, in ‘Halloween’

Fans of the Halloween franchise are in for a bumpy ride with the latest installment – the 11th since 1978. While the franchise has been tangled with timeline fiddling (looking at you, “H20”) and timeline negligence (side eye to “Season of the Witch”), the latest Halloween ignores all of the franchise films and sets itself up as the sequel to the original. The ten other films are disposed of as rumors and myths about Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. A bold move that was sanctioned and blessed by John Carpenter as executive producer and writers, David Gordon Green, Jeff Fradley and Danny McBride. This choice is almost forgivable for fans with the reimagination of a stunning and razor-witted victim-turned-hunter, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Forty years following the Babysitter Murders, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is still dealing with the psychological traumas of the killing rampage she survived. Michael Myers (Nick Castle) has been tucked away in Smith Grove Sanitarium ... chained to a concrete block in a bright, sunny checkerboard painted yard which is standard for any mental health facility. Of course, folks can’t leave well enough alone and some well-meaning but naïve investigative podcast journalists decide to interview a maskless Michael to gain insight into his killing spree at the age of 6 years. They show him his old mask and dangle it for dramatic effect. Michael is quiet. Of course, the prison decides to transport him to another facility on Halloween and – of course – he escapes and – of course – he goes on a killing rampage. That’s par for the course. What brings this movie to blaring revelry is Curtis in the second act.

Strode hasn’t been hiding out, cowering in fear that Michael might one day escape and return to finish the job he started in 1978. She’s been training, prepping and “preying” for the day that he would escape so that she could lure him to her deer-blind-cage-trap of a house in a remote, wooded area. Appearing at each crime scene, she rushes off to hunt him before he can murder again. While the trope of the reclusive, paranoid, prepper is well-worn, it has not emulated the methods, strategies and wit of a 59-year-old woman who has passed her delusions and prep-awareness onto her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak). After decades of therapy, Karen has tried to protect Allyson from her grandmother’s brand of crazy. Allyson is a happy-go-lucky teen who just wants her grandmother to let go of the past because, what is the worst that can happen? While Greer is known for more light-hearted roles, she is the perfect combination of rational, down-to-earth mom and therapy-be-damned rifle wielder when the time calls for it.

Nick Castle, the original Michael Myers, reprises his role and is still imposing and nimble at 71 years of age. While there are a few plot surprises in the film, two young actors stand out amidst the typical disposable killing spree specimens: Young Jibrail Nantambu, who plays a babysittee, and Vince Mattis, a kid who arrives at the scene of an accident with his dad ... at night ... on Halloween. Mattis displays a complex sense of dread and bravery that is far more engaging than any adult emotionalism in the film. Nantambu wryly jokes with his babysitter about her intention to invite her boyfriend over. When he finds Michael in his closet, he is the first child in any “Halloween” horror to own his stranger-danger and appropriately run and escape.

For Fans of the full franchise, the pacing in the first half is quick and predictable. There are no surprises and none are needed when it’s the 11th installment. The second half is loaded with action and creative kills. However, you may not be able to cope with the incoherent deletion of essential information that has been gathered from the ten preceding films.

Fans of cheesy horror, you will love it. Fans of maniacal horror, you already know that this is not actually a scary film. Fans who were devoted to the original and shunned the other films, this sequel is a clean and valid plot. For all fans, there are plenty of Easter eggs and tributes to the other films – uh myths. However, some viewers may wonder if the new Halloween is paying homage to the legacy or just paying lip service to rehash a tired story. Read about the Easter Eggs here: https://variety.com/2018/film/news/halloween-easter-eggs-inside-jokes-reboot-1202987268/.