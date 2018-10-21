Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 22, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Paul Joseph Campbell Jr.
DOB: 11/13/1980 White Male 6-2 195 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft credit card obtain fraud means times 2, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 10/16/2018
Timothy Scott Davison
DOB: 11/16/1981 White Male 6-4 210 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft of means of transport times 2, Class 4 Felony; unlawful use of means of transport times 3, Class 6 Felony; misconduct involving weapons, Class 4 Felony; burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 10/16/2018
Jonathan Alexander Springfield
DOB: 06/20/1997 Hispanic Male 5-5 130 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 10/12/2018
Daniel William Stone
DOB: 09/03/1995 White Male 6-0 170 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Trafficking stolen property 1st degree, Class 2 Felony
Warrant: 10/10/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Steven Lee Gadd
Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 2 Felony; failure to appear 1st degree, Class 5 Felony; Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 08/14/2018 Capture: 10/11/2018
Stevenson K. Yuen
Offense: Fraudulent schemes/artifices, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 12/07/2017 Capture: 10/10/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
