9:59 PM Sun, Oct. 21st
Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 22, 2018

  • Originally Published: October 21, 2018 7:10 p.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Paul Joseph Campbell Jr.

    DOB: 11/13/1980 White Male 6-2 195 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Theft credit card obtain fraud means times 2, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 10/16/2018

    photo

    Timothy Scott Davison

    DOB: 11/16/1981 White Male 6-4 210 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Theft of means of transport times 2, Class 4 Felony; unlawful use of means of transport times 3, Class 6 Felony; misconduct involving weapons, Class 4 Felony; burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 10/16/2018

    photo

    Jonathan Alexander Springfield

    DOB: 06/20/1997 Hispanic Male 5-5 130 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 10/12/2018

    photo

    Daniel William Stone

    DOB: 09/03/1995 White Male 6-0 170 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Trafficking stolen property 1st degree, Class 2 Felony

    Warrant: 10/10/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Steven Lee Gadd

    Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 2 Felony; failure to appear 1st degree, Class 5 Felony; Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 08/14/2018 Capture: 10/11/2018

    photo

    Stevenson K. Yuen

    Offense: Fraudulent schemes/artifices, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 12/07/2017 Capture: 10/10/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

