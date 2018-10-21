Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 22, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Paul Joseph Campbell Jr.

DOB: 11/13/1980 White Male 6-2 195 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft credit card obtain fraud means times 2, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 10/16/2018

Timothy Scott Davison

DOB: 11/16/1981 White Male 6-4 210 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft of means of transport times 2, Class 4 Felony; unlawful use of means of transport times 3, Class 6 Felony; misconduct involving weapons, Class 4 Felony; burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 10/16/2018

Jonathan Alexander Springfield

DOB: 06/20/1997 Hispanic Male 5-5 130 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 10/12/2018

Daniel William Stone

DOB: 09/03/1995 White Male 6-0 170 pounds



Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Trafficking stolen property 1st degree, Class 2 Felony

Warrant: 10/10/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Steven Lee Gadd

Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 2 Felony; failure to appear 1st degree, Class 5 Felony; Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 08/14/2018 Capture: 10/11/2018

Stevenson K. Yuen

Offense: Fraudulent schemes/artifices, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 12/07/2017 Capture: 10/10/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department