School board candidates discuss safety, community involvement issues

KINGMAN - Kingman Unified School board candidates have many reasons why they are running for a seat at the table.

Candidates Cliff Angle and Jennifer Shumway, and incumbents Carole Young and Charles Lucero, want to be the next – or remain – school board members.

One important concern Angle, Shumway and Young can agree on is school safety. Angle said there’s many challenges to getting the school safer.

“Many school were designed when these issues weren’t an issue,” Angle said.

Young is currently a school board member and over the past year the school have increased its number of security cameras and magnetic lock doors. One thing she’s proud of is the joint effort with local law enforcement.

“(We’ve) set up practices and procedures and training teachers to identify safety practices,” Young said.

Shumway also says that school security is important but adds that qualified counselors should be part of the school safety topic.

“I believe we can decrease school violence by addressing, not only the academic needs of our students, but their mental health needs as well,” Shumway said.

She also added that a safe place for students to learn is made of the structural conditions of the schools, such as hot classrooms and buses. To keep students safe, these must be maintained.

Angle and Shumway also could agree that community involvement is important in education.

Angle said that community involvement and transparency is important when making school board decisions.

“Community members, teachers, and school staff are our customers, and if we’re not providing the service we’re not doing justice to the community,” Angle said.

He said when the school board is making school decisions, community input is needed and to talk about it with community members to why the board considers certain things.

Shumway said she would like to see more collaboration with parent support groups, businesses, and local higher education institutions.

Young didn’t list community involvement as one of her priorities but she did say the City and schools can develop programs together to include the students. She also added to get parents more involved in their student’s education and with the schools is to to be proactive and get information out to parents.

The Daily Miner reached out to Charles Lucero, but he didn’t respond before press deadline.