School staff’s paid holidays depend on how many months they work

KINGMAN – Some support staff at Kingman Unified School District complained to Rep. Gina Cobb that they hadn’t been paid for the Labor Day and Memorial Day holidays after receiving a 4 percent pay raise earlier this year, essentially negating their raises.

Roger Jacks, superintendent of the school district, said holiday pay depends on whether the employee works nine, 10, 11 or 12 months out of the school year.

Classified employees, or those that aren’t certified as teachers, principals and school administrators, receive holiday pay, but the number of holidays depends on the employee’s work calendar, explained Wendy Kufleitner from KUSD Human Resources.

“For instance, 10- and 11-month classified employees get paid for Memorial Day, nine-month employees do not since their employment for the fiscal year has ended,” she said in an email. “This is the way it has always been if school is out prior to Memorial Day.”

Classified employees who are on an 11-month calendar get paid for Labor Day. However, neither nine- nor 10-month employees are paid for that holiday.

KUSD has been balancing paid holidays for classified employees since fiscal year 2017, Kufleitner noted.

“Basically, for each additional month an employee’s calendar is, they receive one more paid holiday due to working more days during the fiscal year,” she said.

Classified employees received a 4 percent raise on top of the minimum wage increase this year, and it depends on their position if they get paid for holidays, said Jeri Brock, president of the school board.

A bus driver doesn’t get paid when school is out, but administrative and maintenance staff who work all 12 months will get paid for all holidays during that time, Brock said.

She added that Jacks is a salaried employee who works 12 months a year, and he opted to take the minimum 4 percent raise that was given to everyone. Jacks announced that he will be retiring at the end of the year.