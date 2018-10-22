Bridge-blocking case could see additional disclosure

KINGMAN – The Henderson, Nevada man arrested for blocking Pat Tillman Bridge in an armored car June 15, Matthew Phillip Wright, appeared before Judge Billy Sipe on Monday for a pretrial conference.

Prosecuting attorney Bob Moon told the judge there is an unresolved disclosure situation in the case regarding a phone dump, about 1,000 pages of phone records from Wright including photographs and text messages.

Moon also said the state has yet to enter into plea negotiations with the defendant.

“I have not yet made an offer, but I’ve had an invitation to extend an offer,” Moon told the judge. “So, I will be doing that.”

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a call of an armed suspect, later identified as Wright, in an armored vehicle blocking U.S. 93 at Pat Tillman Bridge around noon June 15.

In June, Mohave County grand jurors indicted Wright on felony counts of terrorism, aggravated assault, a Class 2 felony misconduct involving weapons, a Class 6 felony of misconduct involving weapons and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

Wright, 30, will be back in court at 10 a.m. Nov. 26 for the continuance of his pretrial conference.