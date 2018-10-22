Cobb promises same enthusiasm, energy if re-elected to Legislature

KINGMAN – Incumbent state Rep. Gina Cobb is open to any idea that would increase or supplement the water supply in her district, which covers Mohave and La Paz counties, even an interstate water system.

The problem with that is coming up with a funding source, Cobb said at an Oct. 8 candidate debate at the County Administration Building.

The nation is already trillions of dollars in debt, but it could be something to consider once Arizona legislators get through the drought contingency plan, she said.

Cobb, a Republican who has held the state office for four years, said water is the most important issue in Legislative District 5, as well as across the state.

“The assaults started prior to my first day in office four years ago. I think we appeared vulnerable due to our lack of regulation,” the representative said in an email to the Daily Miner.

“It has been difficult to maneuver through the land mines of wanting protection without any regulation. I think the realization of the situation is apparent to all interested parties, and I am hopeful to get good water policy passed this year.”

While water is a priority, there are many other issues legislators need to tackle this year, she added.

The opioid bill has created some unintended consequences and needs to be revisited. The transaction privilege tax, or TPT, has unsettled the construction industry and definitely needs to be restructured to reduce noncompliance as well as risk. Insurance reforms are needed to decrease regulation on health care providers.

“These are just a few of the issues that we will be addressing this next year,” Cobb said.

Although she’s the incumbent and clobbered her opponents with nearly 15,000 votes in August’s primary election, Cobb has been actively campaigning for the Nov. 6 general election, keeping a consistent schedule at the capital and attending most water meetings.

“I am campaigning the same way I have in the past two elections,” she said. “You can never sit back and relax, as it is never a sure thing.”

The recent confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh did invigorate both parties, and Cobb said she’s encouraged by the increase in registered voters.

If re-elected, Cobb said she’ll serve with the same enthusiasm and energy that she has over the past four years.

“I have a proven track record for tackling tough issues and coming up with solutions,” Cobb said. “I bring leadership and experience as well as respect from my colleagues from both sides of the aisle.”

Cobb practiced as a general dentist in Kingman for 25 years, and was president of the Arizona Dental Association in 2008-2009.

She’s Pro Life, supports the Second Amendment and will always advocate for a reduction in federal control, especially over public lands.