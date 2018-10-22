Horoscopes | October 23, 2018

Birthdays: Ryan Reynolds, 42; Cat Deeley, 42; Weird Al Yankovic, 59; Dwight Yoakam, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will take over if you let someone test your temper. Gravitate toward people who share your beliefs and have an interest in similar goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hold back information if it will buy you time to tweak what you are working on or trying to achieve. Learn from someone with experience when it comes to making physical moves that can alter your looks, future or position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Now is not the time to discuss your plans; it’s time to initiate the change that will put you in a better position. Take charge and stay focused on the end result.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Set your priorities straight, and make it clear to everyone around you what you want and what you are willing to give. Partnerships will be to your advantage and promote unique results.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get the lowdown before confronting someone about matters that will affect your relationship. Show compassion, patience and understanding, and try your hardest to get along.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Speak up, share your thoughts and be ready to act. Be a part of the solution, and you’ll make new friends while earning respect and support from people who have something unique to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Instigate what you want to see happen. How you move forward will make a difference in the way you feel about who you are and what you stand for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Doing things differently will give you a new perspective on how to move forward. Think big, but when it comes to making decisions or taking action, be moderate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of business. Accomplishment is the antidote for feeling down and out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay calm, even if you are blindsided with an emotional situation. Do your best to get along with everyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let anyone take advantage of you or pressure you into doing something that you don’t want to do. All you have to do is say no.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Set your course and stay on track. Celebrate your success with someone you love.