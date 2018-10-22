Human Bean open in Kingman

KINGMAN – What better time for Kingman’s first Human Bean to open than on a chilly, rainy day?

The Human Bean on the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Airfield Avenue began serving its wide variety of products at 5 a.m. today, and remains open until 7 p.m.

The store will serve fine expresso, whole-leaf tea, farm-friendly direct coffee, and real-fruit smoothies. It also has a variety of baked goods courtesy of a local restaurant.

Brian Baumkirchner and his wife, Juls, own the Kingman location along with stores in Lake Havasu and Bullhead cities. Brian said some of the Bean’s most popular products are frozen favorites like the Java Chip, Green Tea smoothies, and the frozen-espresso Granita.

“The frozen Granita is quite delicious,” Brian said.

He said the City of Kingman has been “a real pleasure to work with” and has “welcomed us with open arms, and the feedback from the community thus far has been phenomenal.”