Lost couple located by Search and Rescue

  • Originally Published: October 22, 2018 10:31 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – A couple became lost Thursday evening while hiking in Monolith Gardens.

    photo

    A couple in their 60s got lost hiking in Monolith Gardens Thursday evening and were led out by Mohve County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue. (Photo by MSCO Search and Rescue)

    Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the missing pair, a 69-year-old male and a 66-year-old female, and activated MCSO Search and Rescue.

    The couple had plenty of water and supplies with them, but they could not find their way through the maze of trails back to the trailhead.

    A search team went directly to the coordinates that came in with the couple’s 911 call and they were quickly located.

    Search and Rescue escorted them to their vehicle parked at the Metwell Drive trailhead.

    Authorities pointed out how this is a good example of being prepared and staying in the current location, which can lead to a quick resolution.

    Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

    Monolith Garden Trail

