Lost couple located by Search and Rescue

KINGMAN – A couple became lost Thursday evening while hiking in Monolith Gardens.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the missing pair, a 69-year-old male and a 66-year-old female, and activated MCSO Search and Rescue.

The couple had plenty of water and supplies with them, but they could not find their way through the maze of trails back to the trailhead.

A search team went directly to the coordinates that came in with the couple’s 911 call and they were quickly located.

Search and Rescue escorted them to their vehicle parked at the Metwell Drive trailhead.

Authorities pointed out how this is a good example of being prepared and staying in the current location, which can lead to a quick resolution.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office