Voice of America comes to Oatman

I wonder how many readers out there have ever heard of Voice of America. According to Wikipedia, Voice of America is a U.S. government-funded international radio broadcast source that serves as the United States federal government’s official institution for non-military, external broadcasting.

This organization has been in continuous operation since 1942, and they have a number of journalists from different countries who work for them. Recently I had the pleasure of meeting and working with two of them.

Daria Dieguts is 32 years old and was raised in Kiev, Ukraine. She has worked for the Voice of America since October 2017. Before that she worked for several different Russian language television stations. She also attended the Johns Hopkins School of International Studies.

Daria, and her cameraman Serg, who is from Russia, came to Kingman to meet up with me and then I took them to Oatman.

They were here on assignment to do a story on the burros in Oatman and in the Black Mountains.

I couldn’t believe it when she first called me and asked if I was willing to be part of the story, and be interviewed.

I asked how she had come to find me and she told me that in doing her research on the burros in Oatman, she had read several articles that I had written for this newspaper on the subject of burros in the Black Mountains.

It was intriguing that international journalists were interested in the story of the burros in Oatman and of the controversy of the burros in the Black Mountains.

Before the day ended, I would learn a lot from her and Serg, while at the same time sharing information with them.

I do have a background on these issues and feel very comfortable discussing it. I was part of an interdisciplinary team that worked on the Black Mountain Ecosystem Management Plan and Environmental Assessment from 1993 to 1996. The plan was worked on by members of government agencies and conservation groups. In the end there were about 20 signatures on this important document.

This plan was very important not only for the Black Mountains, but was touted as the blueprint for ecosystem management for BLM controlled public lands throughout the west.

In the plan’s executive summary, it stated, “This plan will become the primary guide for managing all public lands (including wilderness) within the Black Mountains ecosystem, and will supersede all existing activity plans which apply to the public lands of the Black Mountains.”

This 150-page document covered a plethora of issues and included in it was the situation of the burros found in and around Oatman. The team found that burros were indeed an intricate part of this small town’s social and economic history. There was no question that the town depends on the burros that roam freely within it to survive.

Visitors from literally all over the world come to see Oatman and the burros. It was decided that due to the huge economic impact of the burros that any efforts to capture or remove burros in Oatman would not be done.

This was important information that I conveyed to Daria. As a conservationist and one of the signers of this document – I was a designated representative of the Mohave Sportsman Club – I felt it was important for her to know that despite the issue of overpopulation of burros in the Black Mountains, the small population of burros that roam with the town would not be affected, for social and economic reasons by the plan.

I should add that this is also my personal opinion.

As we would see during the day, the impacts of the burros in the town are indeed real. We heard many different languages including French, German, Russian and Asian.

Tourists who were there were constantly taking photos of the burros and of the number of small and colorful decorated businesses that depict the glory days of mining in the west. There were license plates from all over the United States, and I even saw license plates on a vehicle that was from Canada.

It was obvious that these tourists were there for no other reason but to see this old west community.

It was also important to note the history of how burros were brought in from North Africa and were used for a variety of chores. Those chores included hauling ore from the mines, as well as transportation for those men who worked in the mines. Burros were a beast of burden and an integral part of that community, both then and now.



I explained to Daria that the burros are not native to the Black Mountains. In reality, they are feral exotics and when their populations are left unchecked, they are destructive to the fragile desert ecosystem.

So who is charged with the management of wild horses and burros in this country including the Black Mountains?

The answer is the Bureau of Land Management, who with the passage of the Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, which was an Act of Congress that was signed into law by President Richard M. Nixon on Dec. 18, 1971. The act covered the management, protection and study of “unbranded and unclaimed horses and burros on public lands in the United States.”

While many will debate the value of this legislation, it is the law of the land.

BLM has many responsibilities other than burros and horses however.

“The Bureau of Land Management is responsible for the balanced management of the public lands and resources and their various values so that they are considered in a combination that will best serve the needs of the American people,” the plan read. “Management is based upon the principles of multiple use and sustained yield, a combination of uses that take into account the long term needs of future generations for renewable and nonrenewable resources. These resources include recreations, range, timber, minerals, watershed, fish and wildlife, wilderness and natural, scenic, scientific and cultural values.”

Obviously this was just some of the information that was passed on to Daria in our conversations and later interviews that were done throughout the day.

I believe that it was important to share with her and to the potentially thousands of viewers all over the world what the situation is with the burros not only within Oatman, but within the Black Mountains.

I hope that I gave her a true assessment of the history, both past and present, of the burros in Oatman and the Black Mountains.

Over the years the numbers of burros in the Black Mountains has once again greatly exceeded the agreed level outlined in the plan. Burros have no real natural predators and their reproduction rate is from 15-20 percent per year.

This has resulted in continuing damage to the ecosystem. In the past I have written a number of articles in this paper outlining the lack of proper management by the BLM when dealing with burros not only in the Black Mountains, but countywide.

The Black Mountains, just like Oatman, need to be protected.

Our government spends annually over $32 million dollars to pay private landowners to house wild horses and burros that have been captured in the west.

The real issue is the lack of space for the burros that the agency has captured to keep them.

It is an issue that isn’t going to go away without some serious action by the government.

For those who are interested, I was told that this production will air next probably early year.

When it does, I’ll let you know and we can all view it.