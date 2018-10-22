Woman’s face bloodied, Kingman man charged with assault

KINGMAN – Authorities say they came upon a female victim bleeding from a large cut on her face and were told a 29-year-old Kingman man had hit her.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence in the 3800 block of Northfield Avenue regarding an assault.

Deputies arrived and made contact with the victim, who was bleeding from a large cut on the left side of her face. The victim told deputies she and the suspect, Noah Hawk Sinyella, were going to take a trip to the store, but she decided against it because she was too intoxicated.

She said Sinyella became upset and began hitting her in the face.

Deputies ran a records check on Sinyella, and he had an active arrest warrant.

He was arrested for felony aggravated assault per domestic violence and the warrant, and was booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by Mohave Sheriff’s Office