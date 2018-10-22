Young huntress perseveres and bags her first elk

Going on your first elk hunt is something that almost every hunter will remember for years to come.

And for one 12-year-old young lady, it was a hunt with plenty ups and downs.

Aubree Gordon is the youngest daughter of Kingman resident Rink Gordon. Gordon is an accomplished sportsman who has taken his children on a variety of hunts as they have grown up.

Aubree was fortunate to draw one of the 225 antlerless elk tags that were offered by the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Game Management Unit 10. It is a unit that Rink is very familiar with, and in the past he and his family and friends have had great success.

On this hunt, which would last for many days, were a number of friends and family that would volunteer to help with the glassing and camp duties for the young lady and her father.

Kandra Short, Jeff Gilbert, Fred Moore, Eric Berg, Kenny Miller, and Brad Shuffler would all be a part of the hunting camp. So would Talyn Gordon and Brooklynn Hines.

The hunters would be faced with a number of issues, including inclement weather during the hunt.

Even though the number of elk spotted were down from previous years, the young hunter and her helpers were able to see elk just about every day. But as all hunters know, seeing your quarry and getting a tag on it are two different things.

The first two days of the hunt, elk were spotted. Aubree got an opportunity to shoot, but like a lot of us, the shot from the rifle missed the mark.

On the third day of the hunt, the weather had turned bad, with rain in the forecast. Despite a number of people out glassing for elk, none were seen.

The following Monday found Rink back on the job in Kingman and so there was a break for the young hunter, who was out of school on her fall break. The timing of the hunt was perfect, and she wouldn’t miss school.

Tuesday afternoon, the young lady and her father were back in the field. The weather was still bad, but they did see a bull.

On Wednesday there were still lots of low clouds and the skies were gloomy. Assisting Rink and his daughter that day with the glassing duties was Kenny Miller and Jeff Gilbert. They found elk, but the cows they observed were too far away for the young hunter to try and go after.

Aubree was getting tired and just a little discouraged with the weather being bad and the opportunities to take a cow just weren’t happening.

The final day that the pair could hunt would be Thursday. Rink glassed up a herd of about 10 cows and calves that they had seen before.

But before they could get into range, the herd disappeared.

It was getting close to lunch time when Rink decided to head back to camp.

Then Lady Luck smiled on them.

“The herd of 10 cows and calves I had spotted earlier was going across the road we were on,” Gordon said.

Aubree got out and got set up with her rifle. As a big cow was slowly walking away, Rink gave a cow call and she immediately stopped.

Aubree was ready and the cow was 216 yards away.

When the young hunter fired, the elk dropped and she had her first elk. The 6.5 Creedmoor had done its job with a perfectly placed shot.

Rink said he knew that trying to handle the large adult cow by himself was going to be a problem, so called his friend Eric Berg who was in Kingman. Like hunting friends do, Berg dropped what he was doing and came out to help.

Aubree’s success will provide a lot of good eating elk meat for the Gordon family.

But this isn’t the first time she had provided meat for her family. In the past she has taken a doe mule deer and a javelina.

“There were lots of ups and downs on this hunt, but she stayed with it, and I’m very proud of her,” Gordon said.